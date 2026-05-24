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NewsIndiaKarnataka: Eight, including seven women, drown in river; President Murmu condoles loss of lives
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Karnataka: Eight, including seven women, drown in river; President Murmu condoles loss of lives

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed grief over the tragic incident and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. She also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the incident.

|Last Updated: May 24, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Karnataka: Eight, including seven women, drown in river; President Murmu condoles loss of lives(Image Credit: IANS)

In a tragic incident, at least eight people, including seven women, all hailing from one family, reportedly died due to drowning in the Thatte Hakkalu river in Karnataka’s Uttar Kannada district on Sunday. 

The shocking incident left the family members distraught and sent shockwaves through the locality as well as the state administration.

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed grief over the tragic incident and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. She also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the incident.

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President Murmu, taking to her social media handle, shared her condolences and wrote, “The news of the tragic loss of lives in an accident in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka is very distressing. I extend my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The heart-wrenching incident occurred on Sunday, when a group of about a dozen people ventured into the river to collect mussel shells.

According to preliminary information, at least eight people died due to drowning, while three others were swept away when they were hit by a strong current, losing their balance.

The incident triggered a large-scale search and rescue operation by the local authorities, who were joined by local residents and emergency teams in rescuing the missing ones.

Some people were rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment while the search operation is underway to find those missing. The death toll is expected to rise further.

The victims are residents of the Shirali area, said police.

Karnataka Chief Minister, taking stock of the incident, has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those deceased.

"Hearing the news that eight members of a single family, who had gone to collect shells in the Tatthehakkalu near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, drowned in the water and lost their lives has left me deeply distressed. I pray that the departed souls find eternal peace," CM Siddaramaiah said, sharing his grief.

"This is an extremely tragic and painful incident. On humanitarian grounds, the state government will provide compensation of 5 lakh rupees each to the families of those who perished in the disaster," he added.

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