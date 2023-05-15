Karnataka Elections Over, BJP Will Win 2024 Polls With Huge Votes: Haryana Home Minister

NEW DELHI: Despite BJP’s defeat in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly Elections, party leader and Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has expressed confidence that the saffron party will win the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections with huge votes and that Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again. Vij also stated victory and defeat are common in electoral politics and democracy, referring to the Karnataka assembly elections in which Congress swept the polls by winning 135 seats, BJP 66 and JDS 19, while four seats were won by others.

“Victory and defeat (Karnataka elections) in elections are common, they keep going. BJP will win the 2024 elections with huge votes, and Narendra Modi will again become the PM. The condition and direction of the country's politics have to be changed. Today the public wants development and PM Modi has done it. BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections in every province of the country,” Haryana Home Minister told ANI.

Hisar | Victory and defeat (Karnataka elections) in elections are common, they keep going. BJP will win the 2024 elections with huge votes, and Narendra Modi will again become the PM. The condition and direction of the country's politics have to be changed. Today the public wants… pic.twitter.com/8yAVMZzviS — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

Congress Making A Big Deal Over Karnataka Victory: Assam CM

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too said that the grand old party was going around the town making a big deal after winning just one election in a state while they (BJP) won in several states but never overreacted.

"They (Congress) just won in one state and making a big deal out of it. We have won in several states but we never overreacted...," Sarma told reporters. The Assam Chief Minister participated in the 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on Sunday evening organised by the President of BJP Telangana Bandi Sanjay on the occasion of Telugu Hanuman Jayanti.

Sarma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Telangana where elections are scheduled this year. "Sometimes Sachin Tendular scored a century, sometimes he got out for Zero," Biswa said while reacting to the party's loss in Karnataka.

Congress Sweeps Karnataka Polls

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled and emerging as the natural opposition party in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. BJP managed to win 66 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

Many opposition political leaders congratulated the Congress for its emphatic victory in Karnataka and credited the success to the impact of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Following the defeat, Basavaraj Boommai submitted his resignation and accepted the responsibility, saying they will conduct a detailed analysis and will come back stronger.

"We had an informal meeting with our president and we have discussed certain issues and we'll shortly call elected representatives and the people who contested. We will have an in-depth analysis and do the course correction to come back to power in the Lok Sabha elections," said Bommai.

Elections in Karnataka were held on May 10 and saw a voting percentage of 73.29 per cent. With a 42.88 per cent vote share, the Congress created history by registering the biggest vote share by any party in the Karnataka assembly polls in the last 34 years.