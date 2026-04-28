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NewsIndiaKarnataka family celebrates baby girl birth with grand procession, sends strong social message
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Karnataka family celebrates baby girl birth with grand procession, sends strong social message

Initially, many in the locality assumed the celebration was for the birth of a boy. However, upon learning that the festivities were in honour of a girl child, onlookers expressed surprise and admiration, with several people joining the procession in support.

|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Karnataka family celebrates baby girl birth with grand procession, sends strong social messageK'taka family celebrates birth of girl child. (Photo source: IANS)

In a unique and symbolic gesture aimed at challenging deep-rooted social norms, a family in Barwad village of Belagavi district in Karnataka celebrated the birth of a baby girl with a grand public procession, drawing widespread attention and appreciation. 

Social worker Sambhaji Thorwat and his wife Suman Thorwat organised the celebration to welcome their granddaughter.

The newborn, named Vaibhavi, was brought home in a festive procession marked by traditional music, fireworks, flower showers, and the distribution of sweets.

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The procession commenced from the Lakshmi Temple in Ganganagar and proceeded to the Thorwat residence, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of halgi, ghumke, and zhanj. The streets were decorated with rangoli, and residents joined in as petals were showered on the mother and child.

Initially, many in the locality assumed the celebration was for the birth of a boy. However, upon learning that the festivities were in honour of a girl child, onlookers expressed surprise and admiration, with several people joining the procession in support.

After the ceremonial 'gruhapravesh', 'jalebis' were distributed across the neighbourhood as a mark of joy and to spread a social message.

The parents expressed gratitude for the warm and extraordinary welcome.

Grandmother Suman Thorwat said the family believed the newborn’s arrival was akin to the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi entering their home.

Speaking on the occasion, Sambhaji Thorwat said the celebration was intended to counter the stigma often associated with the birth of girls. 

He stressed that daughters should be valued equally, noting that in a country where Goddesses Mahalakshmi, Durga, and Bharat Mata are revered, girl children too must be welcomed with pride.

He also highlighted concerns over female feticide and said that with proper education and values, daughters can become role models for future generations. The family said their initiative was meant to inspire society to celebrate the birth of girls with equal enthusiasm.

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