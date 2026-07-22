The Karnataka government, led by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, recorded the fastest growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows when compared with other Indian states. According to the government figures, Karnataka received a record amount of foreign direct investment equity inflows ($12.94 billion) in FY26, which is almost double compared to the previous fiscal year ($6.5 billion). A rapid rise can be attributed to increased investments in technologies and rapid growth in the establishment of Global Capability Centres (GCC) in Bengaluru.
Karnataka is not just India’s technology capital - we are the engine powering the nation’s innovation and digital economy.— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 22, 2026
Contributing 41% of India’s software exports and 24% of the country’s total exports, our state continues to lead with world-class talent, a thriving… pic.twitter.com/IZQVW4YIBq
Although Maharashtra saw a slight reduction in foreign investments after two years of impressive growth, it managed to keep its status as India’s leading receiver of foreign money.
The Parliamentary Report made note of the major industrial sector reallocation that occurred in India during FY26:
Highly performing sectors
Air transport: Saw a marked decline in investment, with foreign equity flows reducing almost 70 per cent to $383 million.
Electronics manufacturing: Registered a slowdown in investment, with foreign equity flows reducing to almost half at $1.1 billion.
The above data indicated that there is a shift happening in India in terms of industrial performance, with institutional investors now focusing on technology and service investments into Karnataka, whereas manufacturing and heavy industry investments continue in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Union Territories, along with "Others," accounted for $6.37 billion (10.82 per cent) of total FDI equity flows in India for the FY period.
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