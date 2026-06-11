Fresh trouble for Congress: BJP targets DK Shivakumar over alleged Rs 39,000-crore garbage scam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused the Congress government in Karnataka, led by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, of causing huge losses to taxpayers through a waste management project. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the project's cost had increased sharply and claimed that the tender process was manipulated to favour certain entities.

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BJP alleges Rs 39,000 crore garbage scam in Karnataka

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In a post on X, Poonawalla described the project as a "massive garbage scam" and linked it to a series of controversies that the BJP has previously accused the Congress government of being involved in.

He wrote, "Massive Garbage Ghotala in Karnataka! After MUDA scam, contractor scam, housing scam, liquor scam and land scam, now there is a Rs 39,000 crore garbage scam by Congress."

BJP claims sharp rise in project cost

According to Poonawalla, the waste processing tipping fee increased from around Rs 260 per tonne to Rs 2,400 per tonne, representing a rise of nearly 950%.

He further alleged that the earlier waste management system would have cost around Rs 6,117 crore over 30 years. However, under the new contract, the projected cost could exceed Rs 39,000 crore.

"The tipping fee has jumped from about Rs 260 per tonne to Rs 2,400 per tonne, an increase of nearly 950%. The earlier system would have cost around Rs 6,117 crore over 30 years, but the new contract pushes the figure beyond Rs 39,000 crore, placing an unbearable burden on taxpayers already struggling with civic breakdown," he said.

Massive Garbage Ghotala in Karnataka!



After MUDA SCAM, CONTRACTOR SCAM, HOUSING SCAM, LIQUOR SCAM, LAND SCAM NOW Garbage ghotala by Congress of ₹39000crores



1) sharp cost escalation-tipping fee has jumped from about Rs 260 per tonne to Rs 2,400 per tonne—an increase of nearly… pic.twitter.com/GiYcqzHIgg — Shehzad Jai Hind (Chowkidar as per INC ecosystem) (@Shehzad_Ind) June 11, 2026

Questions raised over tender process

Poonawalla also questioned the tender process and alleged that it had been designed to benefit select entities.

According to him, the bidding process was "pre-decided" even before tenders were invited. He further claimed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR), initially prepared by RITES Limited, underwent multiple revisions and that the estimated tipping fees were changed several times.

"The tender process was pre-decided, with an informal understanding to favour some entities even before bids were invited. There were repeated revisions to the DPR and successive changes in tipping fee estimates," he alleged.

Allegations of procurement and land acquisition irregularities

The BJP leader also alleged irregularities in land acquisition related to the project.

In addition, he claimed that procurement norms under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act were bypassed. According to him, consultants were changed and tender conditions were altered midway through the process to suit specific bidders.

"There were irregularities in land acquisition for the project. Procurement norms under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act were bypassed, with consultants changed and conditions altered mid-process to favour specific bidders," he said.

DK Shivakumar hits back at BJP

The Congress government strongly rejected the allegations. Responding to criticism from BJP leaders, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar accused the opposition of acting on behalf of vested interests linked to Bengaluru's waste management sector.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, Shivakumar dismissed allegations that the government had received kickbacks from waste management contracts.

"Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka is speaking as an agent of the garbage mafia in Bengaluru. I had earlier discussed with him the need to control this mafia. It is surprising that he is now acting as its spokesperson," Shivakumar said.

The Chief Minister Shivakumar also took a swipe at the BJP over its criticism of the project.

"If he wants garbage, we can load it onto a truck and send it to him. Earlier, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy had also made similar remarks. There is a powerful garbage lobby in Bengaluru. Why was his government unable to finalise waste management tenders during its tenure?" he asked.

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