Karnataka Government Declared Holiday Tomorrow? RCB Win Celebrations, Eid Holiday Update

Karnataka Government Declared Holiday Tomorrow? It has been a mixed week for Karnataka - the state celebrated the maiden IPL title of Royal Challengers Bangalore and also mourned the death of 11 people in a stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB bagged its maiden IPL title in 18 years, defeating Punjab Kings and it sent the whole state into a celebratory mood. Since then, people have been demanding that the state government declare a holiday, allowing people to celebrate the win. People took to social media handles and urged the CM Siddaramaiah government to announce a holiday on either June 4, 5 or 6.

However, the June 4 and 5 remained a fully working day for the state government employees, private sector workers, schools, colleges and banks. Now, people are urging the government to at least announce a holiday for June 6, thus clubbing Friday-Saturday-Sunday as holiday.

Holiday On June 6 For RCB Win Celebration?

Notably, the Karnataka Government has no plan to declare a holiday on June 6, 2025. With the state witnessing the death of 11 people in a stampede and the situation remaining tense with the opposition BJP sharpening its attack on the Siddaramaiah government, a holiday on Friday, i.e. June 6 is unlikely. No official announcement has been made so far.

Holiday On June 6 Or June 7 For Eid-ul-Adha?

Notably, Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice is falling on June 6 or June 7 in different states depending on the respective state's observation. In Karnataka, the Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid is reportedly being celebrated on June 7, i.e. Saturday.

Are Schools/Colleges, Govt Offices Open Tomorrow?

Yes, the schools, colleges and government offices including banks are open in Karnataka tomorrow, i.e. June 6. However, due to the Eid holiday, all the educational institutions, financial institutions and government offices will remain closed on June 7.