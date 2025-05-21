Advertisement
KARNATAKA GOVERNMENT DECLARED HOLIDAY TOMORROW

Karnataka Government Declared Holiday Today, Tomorrow? Bengaluru Schools Closed Or Open? Details

Bengaluru School Holiday Update: While government agencies are working to restore normalcy, people are concerned about school holidays and public holidays in government offices due to heavy rain and the latest weather forecast. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 07:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Karnataka Government Declared Holiday Today, Tomorrow? Bengaluru Schools Closed Or Open? Details

Karnataka Government Declared Holiday? Amid heavy rains and waterlogging across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, normal lives have been hit hard, with people finding it difficult to carry out their routine work. While government agencies are working to restore normalcy, people are concerned about school holidays and public holidays in government offices due to heavy rain and the latest weather forecast. 

"With the way Namma Bengaluru is under water, govt needs to give holiday and companies need to give work from home. Too much traffic on road, too much stress to people," said a user on X.

Another user tagged Karnataka Education Minister MC Sudhakar and CM Siddaramaiah on X and said, "It will be good to announce holiday for colleges in and around Bangalore due to Rain. It will be good for Students safety and parents will be tension free."

This is a developing story.

