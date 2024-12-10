Advertisement
KARNATAKA GOVERNMENT DECLARED HOLIDAY TOMORROW

Karnataka Government Declares Holiday Tomorrow: Schools, Colleges, Govt Offices Shut In Bengaluru, Other Districts

Bengaluru School Holiday Tomorrow: An official notification by Karnataka government stated that a three-day state mourning will be observed from December 10 to 12 while schools will be closed on December 11. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karnataka Government Declares Holiday Tomorrow: Schools, Colleges, Govt Offices Shut In Bengaluru, Other Districts

Bangalore School Holiday Tomorrow: The Karnataka government has declared a statewide public holiday on Wednesday, December 11, as a tribute to former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who passed away on Tuesday. The holiday will apply to all government offices, schools, colleges, and aided educational institutions. 

The last rites of S.M. Krishna will be conducted with full state honors on Wednesday at Somanahalli in Mandya district. As a mark of respect, the government has announced a holiday for all government offices, schools, and colleges on Wednesday. Paying tribute to SM Krishna, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "This is an irreparable loss due to the passing away of former Chief Minister SM Krishna, an outstanding politician, stalwart leader, visionary leader. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace, may his life be an inspiration to future generations."

An official notification stated that a three-day state mourning will be observed from December 10 to 12. During this time, no official entertainment programs will take place, and the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government buildings. Krishna passed away at his residence earlier this morning after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed.

Schools in all Karnataka district including Bengaluru will be closed tomorrow. The government offices, colleges and other educational institutions like Anganwadi will also be closed. Hispitals, however, will conntinue to function as per their routine. Public transport facilities will also run normally.

