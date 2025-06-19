Karnataka Government Increases Housing Quota For Muslim Community From 10% To 15%

Reported By: Prashobh Devanahalli

In a significant move aimed at enhancing social welfare, the Karnataka government has approved an increase in the housing quota for the Muslim community under various housing schemes. The reservation has been raised from the existing 10 per cent to 15 per ecnt, following a proposal passed in today's cabinet meeting.

The decision will be applicable to all housing initiatives run by the state's Department of Housing in both rural and urban areas. The revised quota is expected to benefit a larger section of the Muslim population, ensuring better access to government-supported housing projects.

While addressing the media, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said, “This decision has been taken keeping in mind the population ratio and the underutilization of several housing projects. It is essential to fill these vacancies, and the Muslim community, given its population share, deserves increased representation in welfare housing."

He also took a swipe at the opposition, stating, “The BJP has no agenda other than playing politics in the name of Muslims. Our government is committed to inclusive development, and this move is a step in that direction.”

The Congress-led state government had earlier introduced provisions to extend reservation benefits to minority communities in government contracts as well. This latest move adds another layer of affirmative action targeting improved living conditions for minorities, particularly the Muslim community.

The enhanced quota is expected to roll out soon, with guidelines being framed for its implementation.