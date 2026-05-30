Karnataka governor invites DK Shivakumar to form the next government; swearing-in on June 3

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has officially invited Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to form the new state government. The swearing-in ceremony is set for June 3 at 4:05 PM at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

According to an official communication from Raj Bhavan, Governor Gehlot invited Shivakumar and his council of ministers to take the oath of office.

"I am in receipt of your letter dated 30th May, 2026 staking claim to form the Government. I invite you to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka along with team members. The oath ceremony will take place at 04-05 PM on 3rd June, 2026, in Lok Bhavan premises," the letter stated.

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Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party unanimously elected Shivakumar as its new leader during a meeting held at Vidhana Soudha.

Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Shivakumar's name for the post, while senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwar seconded the proposal. The resolution was passed unanimously.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal later announced that Shivakumar had been elected as the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party and would take an oath as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Also Read: DK Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 in simple ceremony

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister on May 28, saying that his decision was voluntary and made following the suggestion of the party high command.

Acting on Shivakumar's request, the Governor invited him to form the government and take the oath along with his Council of Ministers on June 3.

In a letter submitted to the Governor, Shivakumar stated that he had been unanimously elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

"The Congress Legislature Party of Karnataka, comprising 135 members of the Indian National Congress, two associate members and one MLA from the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, unanimously elected me as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party on May 30, 2026," Shivakumar wrote.

Also Read: Karnataka Congress to hold crucial CLP meeting tomorrow amid leadership churn; BJP slams governance collapse

He requested the Governor to grant permission for the swearing-in ceremony.

"I therefore request Your Excellency to kindly permit the swearing-in ceremony for me as the Chief Minister and for other members of the Council of Ministers on June 3, 2026, at 4.05 p.m. at Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru," the letter stated.

The Congress government in Karnataka has completed three years in office. The party is now holding discussions on the composition of the new Council of Ministers.

(with agencies' input)

