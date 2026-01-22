Karnataka governor walks out of joint legislature session after two-line address; Siddaramaiah calls it 'Violation of Constitution'

In the latest episode of friction between a governor and a state government, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Thursday cut short his customary address to the joint session of the legislature, reading out only two lines before walking out of the Assembly. The move reportedly stemmed from his objection to 11 paragraphs in the government-drafted speech that were said to contain criticism of the Centre and its policies.

It was believed Karnataka governor's arrival at Vidhana Soudha will end to hours of political suspense. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received him at the sate legislature.

Gehlot's decision to curtail his speech to the joint session attracted sharp criticism from Congress, with Siddaramaiah saying that his act “violates” the Constitution.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot walks out of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly; Congress leader BK Hariprasad seen trying to stop the Governor pic.twitter.com/QZjWSlZJgx — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

On Wednesday, Governor Gehlot declined to deliver the customary address to the Karnataka legislature, triggering a standoff over the speech that traditionally outlines the state government’s policies.

Reports said he objected to 11 paragraphs in the draft prepared by the government, which allegedly criticised the Centre and its policies, including references to the “repeal” of MGNREGA and issues related to fund devolution. The governor sought the removal of these portions.

On Thursday, he greeted members of the legislature and said he was happy to address the joint session. Reading a brief statement in Hindi, he said, “My government is committed to doubling the economic, social and physical development of the state. Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka,” before concluding.

The move drew strong protests from Congress legislators, who expressed their displeasure by chanting “Shame, Shame” on the floor of the House.