Karnataka Govt Orders Probe Into Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede, Appoints Bengaluru Urban DC

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka has issued an order appointing senior IAS officer G. Jagadeesha, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate to investigate the stampede incident which caused the death of 11 people near Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, officials said.

The tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday claiming the the lives of at least 11 people and more than 40 injuries as fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gathered outside the Chinnaswamy stadium during the victory celebration of the team after it won its first IPL trophy in 18 years.

The order was issued by the Deputy Secretary of the Internal Department (Law and Order) on Wednesday evening.

The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry, led by IAS officer G. Jagadeesha, to investigate the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium's entrance gates that resulted in deaths. The inquiry must be completed within 15 days, with a report submitted to the government.

A police report cited by the government states that during RCB's victory celebrations on June 4, thousands of fans gathered in front of Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The report indicates that despite all possible security measures being initiated due to the short notice for the programme, between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm, a barricade broke as people rushed inside the stadium, causing individuals to fall on each other. This led to the stampede, resulting in the deaths of 11 persons and injuries to 47, according to the State Police Chief's report cited in the order.

CM Announcement

Following the tragic incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah advised the ordering of a magisterial probe earlier in the press conference and also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased victims.

The Karnataka government had earlier cancelled the victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, citing security reasons.

(With IANS Inputs)