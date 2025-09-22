Advertisement
KARNATAKA GOVERNMENT

Karnataka Govt To Launch Massive Caste Survey; BJP Calls It ‘Anti-People’ And Attempt To Divide Hindus

Karnataka government to launch a caste survey covering social, economic, and educational data; CM Siddaramaiah defends it as inclusive, while BJP’s R Ashoka slams it as divisive and “anti-people.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 07:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Karnataka Govt To Launch Massive Caste Survey; BJP Calls It ‘Anti-People’ And Attempt To Divide HindusImage: ANI

The Karnataka government is all set to launch a massive caste survey today to address complaints from communities who claimed exclusion or underrepresentation in the contentious 2015 exercise, amid intense political and community-level tussles.

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the upcoming state survey is not just about caste but also economic, social, and educational aspects. He added it will gather data to ensure equal opportunities for the deprived.

He was speaking to the media at the Circuit House in Gadag, he said that opinions have been sought on this matter, and the Backward Classes Commission will decide on removing unnecessary aspects. The Commission is a statutory body, and the government has only provided guidelines for the survey, he said.

"About 1.75 lakh teachers have been assigned to carry out the survey. Each teacher will collect information from 150 households, and the exercise will be conducted over 15 days. Data on religion, caste, subcaste, education, employment, and other details will be collected," he added.

BJP Reaction

Meanwhile, Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka opposed the caste survey conducted by the Congress government and called it an attempt to divide Hinduism and is an "anti-people survey".

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP leader said, "The Congress government is working to divide Hinduism in the name of a caste survey. People from all castes have opposed conversion. Names like Kuruba, Brahmin, Vishwakarma, etc., have been prefixed with "Christian." Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is a Christian, and this is being done to please her. If someone says they are from Pakistan or do not believe in the Constitution, will they write it down as it is? If it's a socio-educational survey, why mention caste names in it? Under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, they are dividing Hindus."

(With ANI inputs)

