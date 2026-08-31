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Karnataka: Grandmother, two grandchildren killed after being hit by speeding train

The trio was reportedly crossing the railway tracks to board a train as there was no skywalk at the station.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Karnataka: Grandmother, two grandchildren killed after being hit by speeding train

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Karnataka: Grandmother, two grandchildren killed after being hit by speeding train
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