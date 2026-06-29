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Karnataka ‘gutka’ ban? CM DK Shivakumar warns of total ban if pan masala products contain drugs

Karnataka has a dedicated Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) to aggressively dismantle internal distribution loops, local efforts cannot achieve permanent success aginst drug trafficking. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
Karnataka ‘gutka’ ban? CM DK Shivakumar warns of total ban if pan masala products contain drugs
Image Credit: File Photo IANS

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