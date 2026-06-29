/Karnataka ‘gutka’ ban? CM DK Shivakumar warns of total ban if pan masala products contain drugs

He explicitly warned that a single drug-related conviction would permanently derail a student’s medical career before it even begins: "A drug conviction under the NDPS Act can mean arrest, a permanent criminal record, and the end of a medical or professional career before it begins. No license, no registration, no practice. Do not trade a dream built over a decade for a single moment of recklessness. Be high on life, not on drugs,” said CM Shivakumar.