/'Karnataka has enough water': Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court seeking full Cauvery share

However, Tamil Nadu alleged that the quantity of water received at Biligundlu after the order was far below its rightful share. The state submitted that as of August 3, Karnataka’s four major Cauvery basin reservoirs together held 77.537 tmcft of water. The KRS reservoir had a storage of 23.078 tmcft, Kabini 18.610 tmcft, Harangi 7.827 tmcft, and Hemavathi 28.022 tmcft, with a total utilisable storage of 67.517 tmcft.