Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Karnataka has enough water': Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court seeking full Cauvery share

'Karnataka has enough water': Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court seeking full Cauvery share

Tamil Nadu urged the Supreme Court to issue appropriate directions to Karnataka to immediately release the due quantity of Cauvery water. 

Published: Aug 03, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
'Karnataka has enough water': Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court seeking full Cauvery share
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bhumi Pednekar condemns online abuse and threats against young protester, urges end to harassment
2
3
4
5