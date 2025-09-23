Karnataka HC halts Govt Order Capping All Movie Tickets At ₹200 In Theatres

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday put a stay on the state government's order fixing a uniform maximum ticket price of Rs 200, excluding taxes, for movies in all cinema halls and multiplexes across the state.

The order was passed by a single-judge bench led by Justice Ravi Hosamani.

Earlier in July, the Karnataka government issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014, introducing a cap on cinema ticket prices across the state.

The draft rules had set a maximum ticket price of Rs 200 per show, inclusive of entertainment tax, for all films and theatres regardless of whether they are multiplexes or not, regardless of the film's language.

The proposal came under the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, and was released by the Home Department in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 19 of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1964.

"In rule 55, in sub-rule (6), the following proviso shall be inserted... 'Provided that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state, including multiplexes, for all language films shall not exceed Rs . 200 inclusive of entertainment tax," the draft notification read.

Additionally, the proposed amendment included the omission of Rule 146 from the existing 2014 rules. "In the said rules, rule 146 and the entries relating thereto shall be omitted," it said.

