Karnataka HC Issues Notice To Centre On Plea Challenging Online Gaming Act

The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central government on a fresh petition challenging the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The Act bans online money games and restricts related services and advertisements.

Justice B M Shyam Prasad issued notice on a plea filed by K Anand and another petitioner.

They have sought to strike down Sections 2(1)(g) and 5 of the law, arguing that applying these provisions to online skill games—whether or not they involve monetary stakes, is unconstitutional and violates fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1) (g) and 21. The plea also seeks a stay on the operation of these provisions until the court decides the matter.

This is the second petition against the Online Gaming Act.

Earlier, on August 30, the High Court had called for the Centre’s response to a plea by Head Digital Works, which runs ‘A23 Rummy’. That petition also questions the validity of the law.

Online Gaming Act, 2025

In the Monsoon Session, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament and subsequently approved by the President.

The Act makes it illegal to provide, promote, operate or advertise online money games. While games for education, social purposes or esports are permitted, violations of the law invite strict punishment. Service providers can face fines up to Rs 1 crore and jail terms of up to three years. Promotion or advertising of banned platforms carries a penalty of up to Rs 50 lakh and two years’ imprisonment.

As a result of this decision, all online money gaming platforms, such as Dream11, Pokerbazi, Rummy Circle, and others, have discontinued their money gaming contest.

After Parliament passed the Bill in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the law was aimed at protecting society from the ill effects of online betting and money-based gaming. The legislation was cleared swiftly, within seven minutes in the Lok Sabha and 26 minutes in the Rajya Sabha.

