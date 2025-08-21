Karnataka HC Orders Policy For Bike-Taxis, Halts Coercive Action Against Riders; Cites Constitutional Right

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday pulled up the state government over its handling of bike-taxi services, making it clear that operations cannot be stopped outright without a proper policy in place. The court directed that no coercive steps be taken against riders while the case is being heard.

A division bench observed that running a bike-taxi is a legitimate trade under the Constitution and questioned why Karnataka was trying to suppress a service that has been allowed in other states. “If the law permits motorcycles to be used as taxis, why should aggregation be curbed?” the judges asked.

The remarks underline a gap in the state’s approach. There are no guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act yet, but instead of working towards regulation, the government has relied on clampdowns and seizures. The court made it clear that absence of rules cannot be the basis for a ban.

The order has shifted the debate back to the government. Bike-taxis are popular for last-mile connectivity in cities and provide work to thousands of young riders. At the same time, autorickshaw unions have opposed them, citing unfair competition. The court’s message suggests the state must find a balance between livelihood concerns, commuter safety and the need for affordable mobility.

For now, the judgment ensures that services will continue. But it also puts the onus on the government: instead of piecemeal crackdowns, Karnataka needs to start thinking about a clear policy that recognises bike-taxis as part of the city’s transport mix.

