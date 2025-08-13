Karnataka HC Refuses Pleas Against Mandatory Smart Meters, Cites Judicial Discipline

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday refused to hear two petitions questioning the state's requirement that new electricity consumers have smart prepaid meters installed, stating that a similar issue is pending before a division bench. Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who had reserved orders on July 22, made a strong pitch for judicial discipline in his order.

Judicial Discipline Cited

"Judicial discipline requires hierarchy, and propriety necessitates this Court to display judicial hands-off to the current petitions. Hence the subject petitions are not entertainable," Justice Nagaprasanna said in his observation. He further observed a previous commitment by Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty that the State would not require smart metering of the petitioners' residential premises, as their connections were not new."

Court's Earlier Fears About Meter Price

The court's denial comes notwithstanding its stern verbal observations during previous hearings on the exorbitant price of these smart meters in Karnataka as against states around it. Justice Nagaprasanna had earlier asked, "All over (other states) it is at Rs 900 for the very same smart meter, and you are charging Rs 8,900. Where will poor people go sir? You have outsourced the things, this is dangerous. You are quenching from all the poor people."

In following these issues, the court had passed an interim order instructing the State not to make smart meters compulsory for power supply/electricity connections, especially in violation of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (Pre-paid Smart Metering) Regulations, 2024.

Petitioners Claim Hardship, Challenge Tender Process

The petitions were initiated by persons such as Jayalakshmi, who received a notice on April 2, 2025, instructing her to buy a Smart Energy Meter. Senior Counsel Lakshmy Iyengar, for one of the petitioners, contended that the mandate will ultimately drive all consumers to move to smart meters. The tender process and the "extreme hardships" caused to consumers by paying a very high price for meters in Karnataka were specifically challenged by the petitioners, drawing a contrast with the about Rs 900 charged in other states.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, who appeared on behalf of the State, had earlier explained to the court that smart meters were meant to be installed only in new house connections and not for existing consumers.

