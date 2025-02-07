Karnataka High Court Dismisses CBI Probe In MUDA Case

In a major relief to CM Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, which sought a directive to transfer the investigation into the MUDA site allotment case to the CBI.

"The material on record on its perusal nowhere indicates that the investigation conducted by Lokayukta is partisan, lopsided or shoddy for this court to refer the matter to CBI for further investigation or reinvestigation....Petition is dismissed," Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of misconduct in the allocation of 14 plots to his wife, Parvathi B M, by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

An FIR has been filed by the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on September 27, following a directive from the Special Court that handles criminal cases involving former and elected MPs/MLAs. The case names Siddaramaiah, his wife, her brother, B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju, who sold a piece of land to Swamy which was later gifted to Parvathi and several others.

(With PTI inputs)