Karnataka Hijab row: Protesting students allowed to enter campus, but not in regular classroom

New Delhi: After days of protest, the Government PU College administration on Monday (February 7, 2022) allowed students wearing Hijab to enter the college campus in Kundapura area of Udupi district in Karnataka.

However, such students were made to sit in separate classrooms, informed the administration.

"The situation is under control in Kundapura, and students are being allowed to come to the colleges and the campus even if they`re wearing Hijab. There is no law and order situation in Kundapur," said ST Siddalingappa, Additional Superintendent of Police, Udupi.

A student of Government PU College said, "Won't remove our hijab until High Court orders. They (administration) won't allow us in classrooms with hijab so we'll sit outside in halls. Classes not going on for us, we're just sitting here."

#UPDATE | Students wearing hijab come out of Govt PU College campus for lunch. A student says, "Won't remove our hijab until High Court orders. They(admn)won't allow us in classrooms with hijab so we'll sit outside in halls. Classes not going on for us, we're just sitting here" pic.twitter.com/LYQpKWhgBN — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

"College Principal and faculty met us and asked if we want to go to classes by removing hijab, they also took our attendance," said another student of the college.

Students were protesting near the campus after they were allegedly denied entry for wearing Hijab into Government PU College on Friday.

Earlier in the day, two persons were arrested for carrying a knife near the protesting students, said the police official.

"Two persons have been arrested, and three others are absconding. We are trying to trace them. One of them was in possession of a knife. They are not locals, and hail from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation," said Siddalingappa.

The pre-University education board on Saturday had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Monday urged the students not to get provoked and follow government orders regarding the ongoing row.

"The court order is coming tomorrow (Tuesday). The state government will take a decision on the issue once the order comes. As the case is before the court I don`t want to speak about it," Bommai said.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV