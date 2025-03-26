Bengaluru: Karnataka politics has hit a new low after the honey trap case took center stage. The recent developments, particularly the shifting stance of Minister K.N. Rajanna, have raised several unanswered questions. On Tuesday evening, Rajanna submitted a letter to Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, a move that has sparked speculation about his political safety. The sudden change in his statements has only deepened the mystery.

The U-Turn: What Changed for Rajanna?

On Friday, Karnataka Cooperative Minister K.N. Rajanna made a sensational claim that "CD factories" were operating in the state, leading to honey trap incidents. He even stated that he had evidence to back his allegations. However, by Tuesday, he completely retracted his statement, saying there was no evidence and that he could be mistaken.

What Caused This Sudden Shift?

Political Pressure at Play?

On Sunday, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for a detailed discussion. After this high-level meeting, Rajanna’s stance seemed to soften significantly.

On Friday, Rajanna’s son, MLC Rajendra, confirmed in an interview with Zee News that they had been receiving suspicious WhatsApp video calls.

By Tuesday, Minister Rajanna narrated a different story to the media:

Two months ago, in Madhugiri taluk, a woman in a blue top and jeans approached him, requesting a private conversation. He ignored her.

A few days later, the same woman—this time claiming to be a High Court lawyer—approached him at the Bengaluru government residence, seeking a discussion on a case.

Sensing something suspicious, Rajanna ordered an inquiry through his contacts and allegedly discovered an attempted honey trap.

However, he later backtracked, citing the absence of CCTV cameras in the Bengaluru government house as a reason for reconsidering his claims.

Despite this reversal, Rajanna proceeded to meet Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara and submitted a request letter for an investigation. Addressing the media, Parameshwara clarified: "This is not a formal complaint, and an FIR cannot be registered at this stage. However, I will consult the Chief Minister on how to proceed."

Key Unanswered Questions

1. Rajanna claimed no CCTV cameras were installed in the Bengaluru government residence, but what about the Madhugiri residence in Tumakuru district?



2. Since Rajanna and his son received WhatsApp video calls from the alleged gang, why haven't they traced the phone numbers?



3. If Rajanna's team uncovered information about the honey trap gang, do they have photos or other proof?



4. On Friday, Rajendra claimed to have evidence. Did he and Rajanna back down due to pressure from the high command?



5. If Rajanna was indeed a victim, why didn’t he file a police complaint instead of merely submitting a request letter to the Home Minister?



6. Did Rajanna use the Assembly session to send a message to the high command, or was he silenced after Kharge’s meeting with Siddaramaiah?



7. If others are involved in the honey trap case, why did Rajanna and his son say they would be meeting the high command instead of law enforcement?

Will the Truth Ever Come Out?

With multiple unanswered questions, the Karnataka honey trap case has taken a political turn. While time may pass, the lingering doubts remain: Was Rajanna's voice suppressed? Was there more to this than meets the eye?

For now, Karnataka waits for answers.

By: Prashobh Devanahalli