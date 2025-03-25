Karnataka Honey Trap Scandal: Allegations Against Deputy CM DK Shivakumar – The Full Story

By Prashobh Devanahalli

Bengaluru: Karnataka's political landscape is witnessing a storm after Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna claimed that 48 individuals—including legislators, central leaders, and judges—have fallen victim to honey-trap schemes. These revelations have ignited heated debates, disrupted Assembly proceedings, and intensified factional battles within the ruling Congress party.

What Is a Honey Trap?

Before delving into the controversy, it is essential to understand the concept of a "honey trap." According to Wikipedia, honey trapping involves using romantic or sexual relationships to manipulate individuals for political, espionage, or monetary gains. The perpetrator lures the target into a deceptive relationship to extract sensitive information or influence their decisions.

Honey Trap Allegations

The controversy erupted on March 21, 2025, during a joint session of the Karnataka Legislature, where members were discussing the state budget. During the session, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that a minister from Tumakuru was a victim of a honey-trap scheme.

In response, Minister K.N. Rajanna confirmed that such operations were rampant and claimed that Karnataka had become a “factory of CDs and pen drives,” hinting at widespread blackmail in political circles. Rajanna further stated that he would file a formal complaint with Home Minister G. Parameshwara and demanded a high-level probe to expose the perpetrators.

The allegations gained more traction when Rajanna’s son, Rajendra (MLC), revealed in an interview with Zee News that both he and his father had been targets of honey-trap attempts. While he did not explicitly name the culprits, he hinted that the trap might have been set by Congress members themselves.

Political Reactions

Home Minister G. Parameshwara assured that a high-level investigation would be launched once Rajanna submitted a written complaint. However, the BJP accused the Congress government of running a "honey-trap factory" and demanded a CBI investigation. The issue escalated further when 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for disrupting the Assembly proceedings over the controversy.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court, seeking an independent probe by either the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The petitioner stressed the need for a court-monitored investigation to ensure fairness and transparency.

Allegations Against D.K. Shivakumar

The scandal has also intensified factional fights within the Congress. Minister K.N. Rajanna, along with Minister Satish Jarkiholi, has been advocating for D.K. Shivakumar’s removal as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president. This is in line with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) decision to follow a “one leader, one post” policy.

Furthermore, BJP MLA Muniratna directly accused Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of being the mastermind behind the honey-trap scandal. Notably, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s faction did not refute these allegations, further fueling speculation.

Kharge’s Emergency Meeting

As the controversy spiraled, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge visited CM Siddaramaiah’s residence for a high-level meeting. While Kharge publicly stated that his visit was to check on Siddaramaiah’s health, sources revealed that the discussion centered around the honey-trap scandal.

Kharge reportedly questioned Siddaramaiah about why Congress leaders had allowed Rajanna to bring up the issue in the Assembly. To this, Siddaramaiah cryptically responded, “Whom should I convince? The person who was targeted by the honey trap or the one who orchestrated it?”

D.K. Shivakumar’s Response

Initially, D.K. Shivakumar downplayed the controversy, stating, "If someone says hello, there will be a hello back. That’s how honey traps happen." Later, when asked whether the issue embarrassed the government, he deflected responsibility, saying, "Ask the Chief Minister."

Regarding Rajanna’s allegations, he stated, “As KPCC president, I asked him to submit any evidence if he had it. He told me he had nothing. I advised him to file a complaint if he had proof. What more can I say?"

The allegations against D.K. Shivakumar could make his path to becoming the next Chief Minister of Karnataka difficult. According to sources, state Congress leaders—mainly from CM Siddaramaiah’s faction—will be meeting the high command. Whether D.K. Shivakumar is behind the honey-trap scandal or not, proving his innocence within the party is an uphill task. Will the state Congress leaders accept him? That remains a million-dollar question for the AICC.

Is Rajanna Holding Back?

Until now, Rajanna has not filed any complaint regarding his own allegations of the honey-trap case. Has he raised this issue for political gains? Or is he waiting for the right time?

The unfolding honey-trap scandal has exposed vulnerabilities within Karnataka’s political establishment. With ongoing investigations, the case could have far-reaching implications—not only for Congress’ internal power struggles but also for state politics as a whole. The controversy highlights the urgent need for ethical governance and transparency to restore public trust in democratic institutions.