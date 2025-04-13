Karnataka Horror: Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Murdering 5-Year-Old Girl Killed In Encounter

Karnataka Horror: The man who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a five-year-old girl in Hubballi, Karnataka, was killed in an encounter with the police, said the Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Talking to the reporters, the Commissioner said that the accused tried to assault the police, and in the encounter, one of the officers opened fire to stop him. He was admitted to a hospital where he was declared dead.

“There was an incident where the body of a 5-year-old was found... The accused tried to assault the police and pelted stones. Our officer opened fire to stop him and two rounds at him. He was admitted for medical aid and was declared dead in the hospital,” said the Commissioner.

VIDEO | Karnataka: “There was an incident where a body of a 5-year-old was found... The accused tried assaulting the police and pelted stones. Our one officer opened fire to stop him and 2 rounds at him. He was admitted l for medical aid and was declared dead in the hospital,”… pic.twitter.com/q7PIOqCJa3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2025

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi visited the officers injured in the encounter at Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute in Hubballi.

VIDEO | Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) visits injured officer at Karnataka Medical college and Research Institute in Hubballi.



The Karnataka police shot and killed a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a five-year-old girl in Hubballi. One police officer got… pic.twitter.com/X2zZdZc5qQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2025

Child Kidnapped, Killed In Hubballi

According to PTI, the child was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a man in Hubballi on Sunday. The incident occurred at the Ashok Nagar police station limits, and her body was found in an abandoned building, the police had said.

Though there were reports of sexual assault, police did not confirm it, and said that a medical examination was underway.

According to PTI, the Commissioner said that the victim's family is from Koppal district, and her mother worked as a house help and as an assistant at a beauty parlor. The child's father worked as a painter.

He added that the mother had taken her daughter to work and a man had taken the girl from there. Upon search, the girl was found in a sheet-roofed building in front of the house from where she had gone missing. The victim was immediately shifted to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

"The mother had taken her daughter to work, as she was working at the houses in the locality. An unidentified man had taken the girl from there. On searching, the girl was found in the bathroom of a small sheet-roofed building in front of the House from where she had gone missing. She was immediately shifted to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead," he said.

When asked if there any rape attempt or sexual assault, the Commissioner replied that there was no information till then.

#WATCH | Hubbali, Karnataka: N Shashi Kumar, Police Commissioner, Hubbali, Dharwad, says, " In the Ashok Nagar PS area, a 5-year-old girl was found in one of the abandoned buildings. She was shifted to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival...we have taken up the complaint… pic.twitter.com/VfD2XUwHYa — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2025

Protest In Hubballi’s Ashok Nagar

The residents of the Ashok Nagar area in Hubbali protested outside the police station after the girl was found dead in the area.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Residents of Ashok Nagar area in Hubbali, protest outside the police station after a 5-year-old girl was found dead in the area; parents allege rape. https://t.co/yTmSt2cvB7 pic.twitter.com/czVpUAxs4B — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2025

(with agencies’ inputs)