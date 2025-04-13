Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2885877https://zeenews.india.com/india/karnataka-horror-man-accused-of-kidnapping-murdering-5-year-old-girl-killed-in-encounter-2885877.html
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA

Karnataka Horror: Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Murdering 5-Year-Old Girl Killed In Encounter

The man who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a five-year-old girl in Hubballi, Karnataka, was killed in an encounter with the police, said the Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 10:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karnataka Horror: Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Murdering 5-Year-Old Girl Killed In Encounter Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

Karnataka Horror: The man who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a five-year-old girl in Hubballi, Karnataka, was killed in an encounter with the police, said the Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Talking to the reporters, the Commissioner said that the accused tried to assault the police, and in the encounter, one of the officers opened fire to stop him. He was admitted to a hospital where he was declared dead. 

“There was an incident where the body of a 5-year-old was found... The accused tried to assault the police and pelted stones. Our officer opened fire to stop him and two rounds at him. He was admitted for medical aid and was declared dead in the hospital,” said the Commissioner.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi visited the officers injured in the encounter at Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute in Hubballi.

Child Kidnapped, Killed In Hubballi 

According to PTI, the child was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a man in Hubballi on Sunday. The incident occurred at the Ashok Nagar police station limits, and her body was found in an abandoned building, the police had said.

Though there were reports of sexual assault, police did not confirm it, and said that a medical examination was underway.

According to PTI, the Commissioner said that the victim's family is from Koppal district, and her mother worked as a house help and as an assistant at a beauty parlor. The child's father worked as a painter. 

He added that the mother had taken her daughter to work and a man had taken the girl from there. Upon search, the girl was found in a sheet-roofed building in front of the house from where she had gone missing. The victim was immediately shifted to the hospital, where she was declared dead. 

"The mother had taken her daughter to work, as she was working at the houses in the locality. An unidentified man had taken the girl from there. On searching, the girl was found in the bathroom of a small sheet-roofed building in front of the House from where she had gone missing. She was immediately shifted to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead," he said.

When asked if there any rape attempt or sexual assault, the Commissioner replied that there was no information till then.

Protest In Hubballi’s Ashok Nagar

The residents of the Ashok Nagar area in Hubbali protested outside the police station after the girl was found dead in the area. 

(with agencies’ inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK