Karnataka hospitals to discontinue precautionary Covid testing of asymptomatic patients

Bengaluru (Karnataka): With Covid-19 cases declining in Karnataka, state Health Minister Sudhakar K on Wednesday (February 23) informed that all government and private hospitals in the state have been instructed to discontinue precautionary Covid-19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures.

"This shall also include those patients who were earlier Covid-19 positive and have since recovered and transferred to the earlier non-Covid ward for continued treatment," said the letter that the Minister shared in his tweet. However, the letter further informed that the symptomatic patients would continue to be tested, isolated, and treated as per current guidelines.

All government and private hospitals in the State have been instructed to discontinue precautionary Covid 19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures.#COVID19 #COVID #testing pic.twitter.com/D3mHORp6gx — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 23, 2022

Earlier today, Dr Sudhakar K said, "Karnataka has crossed 10 crore Covid vaccinations doses today." Dr Sudhakar said that to achieve this milestone, the state took 1 year and 39 days. He also mentioned that the state had completed 100 per cent of inoculation of the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 93 per cent of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The state health minister also congratulated all the health workers and the district administration on this milestone.

Meanwhile, India recorded 15,102 new Covid-19 cases, 278 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday (February 23, 2022). Karnataka logged 667 new Covid cases against 1,674 discharges, as well as 21 deaths on Wednesday, as against 767 cases, 1,682 discharges and 29 deaths the previous day. The number of total active Covid cases in the state stood at 9,378. The positivity rate stood at 0.91 per cent and case fatality rate was 3.14 per cent. The number of new Covid cases in Bengaluru Urban came down to 368 against 849 discharges, while there were 15 new deaths. Active stood at 4,759.

The state's positivity rate stood at 0.91 per cent against 1.74 per cent the day before, and the recovery rate stood at 98.74 per cent. A total of 757 patients are being treated in hospitals across the state.



Live TV