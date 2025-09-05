Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated the commitment of his government toward water conservation by opening Phase 2 of the Koramangala–Challaghatta (KC) Valley project. The second phase, which has a price tag of ₹446 crore, will supply treated wastewater to recharge 30 of the water-scarce lakes in the Kolar taluk, with completion slated for December. This is part of a bigger scheme to recharge a total of 272 lakes spread across the Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

'Green Initiative' To Improve Groundwater And Farming

Describing the project as a "green initiative," CM Siddaramaiah highlighted its significant benefits for farmers in the region, particularly in the Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts, which lack perennial rivers. A previous study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) discovered that the initial phase of the project resulted in a 58–73% increase in groundwater levels and a tenfold boost in daily rates of groundwater recharge. This, in turn, has enhanced water quality and raised agricultural productivity, converting Bengaluru's treated sewage into a sustainable resource under the "Reuse, Recharge, Restore" (RRR) model.

Overcoming Critics And Securing Sustainability

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to respond to critics of the scheme, saying that early misinformation regarding the safety of treated water had been discredited. He said that the water, although not intended for direct consumption, has actually boosted groundwater levels hugely and has had no adverse effect whatsoever on crops or livestock. The project is viewed by specialists as an effective, long-term remedy to Karnataka's water shortages, cutting down on dependence on far-off reservoirs and smoothing inter-district water conflicts.

