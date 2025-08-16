Advertisement
Karnataka: KSRTC Bus Crashes Into Truck In Yellapur, 3 Dead, 7 Injured

Three killed, seven injured as KSRTC bus hits broken-down truck in Yellapur; injured shifted to Hubballi hospital, probe underway.

|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 01:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
Representative Image ( Photo: IANS )

Three people died and seven others were critically injured after a KSRTC bus crashed into a broken-down truck parked on the highway near Ittinabail in Yellapur taluk on Friday night, said police.

The KSRTC bus was travelling from Bagalkot to Mangaluru. The accident occurred when the bus rammed into a Kerala-registered truck that had broken down and was parked on the roadside.

Among the deceased are two women, Neelavva, aged 38 years old and Gourijavva, aged 43 years old, while the identity of the third victim, a man, is yet to be confirmed.

The injured have been shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for treatment, the police further said.

A case has been registered at the Yellapur police station, and an investigation is underway.

