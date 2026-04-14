Karnataka: Kumaraswamy says 33% women's reservation will transform politics

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that full implementation of women’s reservation would significantly alter the political landscape, asserting that 33 per cent reservation for women is being ensured under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy noted that following delimitation, the number of Lok Sabha constituencies in the state is expected to rise to 42, of which 33 per cent would be reserved for women.

He added that his party would actively encourage greater participation of women workers in politics.

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Responding to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s criticism that BJP leaders are “habitual liars,” Kumaraswamy hit back, urging the Chief Minister to introspect on who was actually making false claims.

He also accused Siddaramaiah of taking credit for projects initiated during his tenure. Citing the example of a bridge to Sagarakatte village in the Chief Minister’s constituency, Kumaraswamy said the project had been approved and funds sanctioned during his government, but was now being projected as the current administration’s achievement.

Criticising the government’s emphasis on guarantee schemes, he said the administration was “glorifying Rs 2,000 schemes” while claiming that people were living comfortably.

He argued that policy announcements made from air-conditioned rooms in Vidhana Soudha would not address the real issues faced by people, and stressed that leaders must visit villages to understand ground realities.

Kumaraswamy further said that merely garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar was not enough, and that leaders must ensure the empowerment of the communities Ambedkar fought for.

He termed such efforts as the true tribute to the architect of the Constitution.

Welcoming the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said Narendra Modi would be visiting Mandya district for the first time after he assumed office as a Union Minister. He extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Bhairavaikya Mandir at Adichunchanagiri Math in the presence of seer Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, along with former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and other dignitaries.

The event, he added, would be non-political and would see participation from leaders across parties and large numbers of people.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that the administrative machinery in the state had deteriorated due to internal conflicts within the Congress. Referring to developments following the Davanagere South by-election, he said such infighting had adversely affected governance.

While stating that he would not comment on the internal matters of another party, the minister maintained that the ongoing tussle had derailed administration in the state.

Kumaraswamy further accused the Congress of adopting a double standard by appeasing certain communities while targeting leaders from the same groups.

“In a democracy, all communities must be treated equally. No community should be appeased at the cost of another, and political parties cannot assume permanent support from any one group,” he said, adding that people were closely observing the developments.

He also pointed to continued friction between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister over the past three years, stating that there were no signs of it easing and that governance had suffered as a result.