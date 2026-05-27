Karnataka power rejig: CM Siddaramaiah promises tomorrow's clarity on Delhi visit amid growing resignation buzz

Amid intense speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that he would speak in detail on Thursday regarding his recent Delhi visit and meetings with the Congress high command. Speaking to reporters after participating in a programme to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, Siddaramaiah avoided directly responding to questions regarding speculation over his continuation as Chief Minister.

When asked about the discussions held with the Congress high command in Delhi, Siddaramaiah said, “I will speak later."

When reporters further asked when he would clarify the issue, the Chief Minister responded, “I will speak about everything tomorrow.”

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Speaking at the event, Siddaramaiah paid tribute to Nehru and highlighted his contribution to the nation.

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“Jawaharlal Nehru became the country’s first Prime Minister after India attained independence and served for 17 years. His death anniversary is being observed across the country. Nehru played a major role in building modern India, and his contribution to the nation’s development was immense,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa said that Siddaramaiah remained a mass leader and that clarity regarding the leadership issue was expected after the breakfast meeting convened by the Chief Minister on Thursday.

“Siddaramaiah is a mass leader, and everyone has to acknowledge that. He has called a breakfast meeting tomorrow, and all confusion surrounding the leadership issue will be cleared,” Muniyappa said.

When asked whether he would raise the demand for a Dalit Chief Minister in the event of a leadership change, Muniyappa said, “I am a disciplined soldier of the party and will abide by the decision of the high command.”

Muniyappa is considered one of the senior-most Congress leaders from the Dalit community in Karnataka.

Congress MLA from Magadi H.C. Balakrishna reiterated his support for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar becoming the next Chief Minister.

“I have demanded the Chief Minister’s post for Shivakumar, and I stand by my statement. Without the blessings of Siddaramaiah and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, nobody can become Chief Minister. I will always raise my voice in support of Shivakumar,” Balakrishna stated.

On the other hand, Congress MLA H.D. Thammaiah, speaking in Chikkamagaluru, claimed that he had received information that Siddaramaiah had sought an appointment with the Governor on Thursday, further fuelling speculation over a possible resignation.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, also reacted to the developments and took a dig at the Congress party.

“At last, the elephant has delivered. Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister after all the demands and pressure. Nothing good is going to happen for the state. Siddaramaiah will vacate the post, and Shivakumar will occupy it. Apart from that, nothing will change. In 2028, the BJP will come to power in Karnataka,” he stated.

Meanwhile, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that the Congress high command had accepted that the Karnataka government had failed the people during the last three years.

“After marathon meetings in Delhi, the high command has decided to seek Siddaramaiah’s resignation. The Congress party is nearing its end across the country, and Karnataka is also moving in the same direction,” Vijayendra alleged.

He further claimed that Siddaramaiah could tender his resignation either on Thursday or the following day and added that the identity of the next Chief Minister was not important.

“Siddaramaiah, despite being considered an experienced leader, has pushed the state into huge debt by taking loans amounting to nearly Rs 10 lakh crore,” Vijayendra charged.

Despite mounting speculation and conflicting political statements, the Congress high command is yet to make any official announcement regarding a leadership change in Karnataka.

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