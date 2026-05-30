Sitting on a volcano? 4 massive challenges facing D.K. Shivakumar as he is likely to take Karnataka CM oath on June 3

Karnataka new CM: In the midst of ongoing buzz over the Karnataka leadership shift, media reports indicate that DK Shivakumar is likely to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister of the state on June 3. This comes just days after Siddaramaiah resigned from the post.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, Member of the Legislative Council, is expected to be inducted into the Shivakumar Cabinet and is likely to get a heavyweight ministry, ANI reported, citing sources.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah’s successor: Congress meeting at 4 pm to elect new Karnataka CM today

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CLP meeting today

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been called by Siddaramaiah on Saturday evening to elect the leader of the House.

Final decision by Saturday?

Satish Jarkiholi, former minister and close associate of Siddaramaiah, said that a decision is likely by Saturday evening and by Monday or Tuesday everything will be settled.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Jarkiholi said, “Siddaramaiah is returning from Delhi. Once he is back, we will discuss what transpired during his meetings with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and then a decision will be taken.”

On the possible induction of Deputy Chief Ministers, he said the matter was yet to be discussed. “The confusion regarding the leadership issue will be cleared by next Tuesday,” he added.

H.K. Patil on next Karnataka CM

Karnataka Minister H.K. Patil on Friday said that D.K. Shivakumar is set to become the next Chief Minister and will likely take oath soon.

Speaking to IANS, Patil said, “Shivakumar is already the Chief Minister-designate. Yesterday, when former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his thoughts and spoke about the discussions held in Delhi, he clearly stated that he had been advised to resign and that Shivakumar should be made the next Chief Minister. From that moment itself, it became clear that Shivakumar would be our next Chief Minister.”

What lies ahead for Shivakumar

As reports suggest that Shivakumar is set to take charge as Karnataka CM, here are the key decisions that lie ahead for him:

Cabinet selection: To minimise any pushback, the incoming Chief Minister faces the immediate challenge of constructing a balanced cabinet that satisfies competing regional, factional, and community demands.

Several ministers from the Siddaramaiah cabinet are unlikely to get a berth in the Shivakumar-led Cabinet, ANI had reported.

Deputy CMs: To maintain structural representation across major regional and caste factions, the party high command would consider the appointment of up to four Deputy Chief Ministers. Managing these high-profile berths without alienating seasoned party loyalists remains a critical task.

Government schemes: The new administration faces the responsibility of sustaining the high-stakes public welfare guarantees.

Siddaramaiah factor: The outgoing CM has publicly declined a move to national politics, explicitly stating his intent to remain deeply involved in state-level governance.

Siddaramaiah said, "I have given my resignation after a suggestion by the party high command. I have told the party high command that I don’t want to go to the Rajya Sabha. I remain in Karnataka politics till my last breath."

Shivakumar will have to carefully navigate relationships with Siddaramaiah’s support base.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Patience, prison, and power: How DK Shivakumar waited out the storm to claim Karnataka crown