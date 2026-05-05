Karnataka: Lover burns woman alive for refusing to leave husband; commits suicide

A shocking incident linked to an alleged extramarital affair was reported on Tuesday near Jinke Bacchahalli near Doddaballapura town in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, where both a woman and her alleged lover have died.

The deceased have been identified as Sujatha and Ramanjinappa. The police investigations have revealed that Ramanjinappa had burnt Sujatha alive and later fearing arrest, killed himself.

According to police, the deceased woman, 35-year-old Sujatha from Devanahalli, is said to have been in an illicit relationship with an individual named Ramanjinappa from Marasandra. He had separated from his wife four months ago.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Preliminary investigations state that after his divorce, she had been living with him for about four months. It is also alleged that he was pressuring her to leave her husband permanently and live with him.

According to police, Sujatha had come to stay with her lover after being influenced by him. However, when she reportedly refused to leave her husband permanently, the situation escalated.

On April 2, Ramanjinappa allegedly set fire to the car in which Sujatha was sitting, burning her alive. After the act, he fled the scene.

Police investigations later revealed that the car used in the incident belonged to a person named Suresh from Marasandra. It is further alleged that Ramanjinappa had taken the vehicle from Suresh and used it to carry out the crime.

While police were searching for him, Ramanjinappa reportedly went into hiding. It is now being said that he died by suicide out of fear of arrest.

He ended his life by jumping in front of a train near Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The incident has been registered at the Doddaballapura Rural Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

It can be recalled that, in March, 2025, a court in Mysuru has sentenced Mahadevanayaka of Halepura village in Kavalande police station limits near here to imprisonment till death for the brutal murder of his paramour in July 2022.

Mahadevanayaka was in an illicit relationship with the woman from the same village for about 20 years. He also financially aided her during those years. However, three months prior to the murder, Mahadevanayaka had a quarrel with her, accusing her of being in a relationship with other men despite him looking after her.

When a complaint was lodged at Kavalande police station, both parties were summoned to resolve the dispute and were sent back. However, Mahadevanayaka harboured deep resentment against the woman for lodging a police complaint and killed her.

The court had sentenced Mahadevanayaka to life imprisonment until natural death.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).