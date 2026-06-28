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Karnataka man dies in car blast after ex-partner escapes alleged murder-suicide bid

Investigators said Nagendra allegedly forced the driver to head towards Ankola and threatened to kill the woman before taking his own life. During the journey, he is also suspected of having shown her an explosive device that he was carrying.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 12:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
Karnataka man dies in car blast after ex-partner escapes alleged murder-suicide bid
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Meta/AI

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