/Karnataka man dies in car blast after ex-partner escapes alleged murder-suicide bid

A man accused of abducting his former partner was killed in a massive car explosion on a highway in Karnataka's Tumakuru district on Saturday, moments after the woman escaped from the moving vehicle. The incident took place near Jogihalli in Sira taluk on National Highway-48. The blast engulfed the car in flames, killing 30-year-old Nagendra on the spot. The woman and the cab driver, identified as Praveen, sustained injuries and were taken to the Tumakuru District Hospital for treatment.
According to an India Today report, police said Nagendra and the woman, an operation theatre (OT) technician in Bengaluru, were previously in a relationship but had recently separated. Investigators said the woman had blocked his phone number following personal differences.
Police allege that Nagendra confronted her at her rented accommodation in Bengaluru's Jayanagar on Saturday morning after an argument and forcibly took her away in a yellow-board Uber cab. After she went missing, her parents lodged a kidnapping complaint at the Jayanagar Police Station.
As per reports, investigators said Nagendra allegedly forced the driver to head towards Ankola and threatened to kill the woman before taking his own life. During the journey, he is also suspected of having shown her an explosive device that he was carrying.
The situation turned more dangerous near Jogihalli when Nagendra allegedly attacked the woman with a knife inside the moving vehicle. The cab driver immediately stopped the car, allowing the woman to unlock the door and escape.
Seconds later, a powerful explosion tore through the vehicle, setting it ablaze. Nagendra was trapped inside and died in the fire before emergency services could reach the scene. The explosion caused traffic to come to a standstill, with congestion stretching for more than a kilometre along the highway.
Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K.V. said preliminary investigations suggest Nagendra was carrying an explosive device and appears to have deliberately triggered the blast.
"We received information about a car engulfed in fire at Kallambella Police Station on the Pune Highway. When the local police reached the spot, they found a burnt car (yellow number plate) and a person named Nagendran's burnt body inside the car. When we inquired about the incident, we found that the driver of the car and the deceased's co-passenger, Ranya, were involved," he told ANI.
During the preliminary investigation, police found that the deceased was travelling with a woman identified as Ranya and the vehicle's driver.
"The deceased and Ranya were in a relationship, and due to some relationship issues, they had a tussle. A kidnapping case had already been registered at the local police station. Due to the ongoing dispute between the boy and the girl, he stopped the car. Once the car was stopped, they started fighting, after which the car caught fire," the SP added.
Police recovered bomb-like explosive material from the burnt vehicle and have launched a detailed investigation to determine the type of explosive used, how it was detonated and where it was obtained.
"The reason for the fire and the sequence of events need to be investigated. Once we determine the reasons, we will proceed with further investigation. She has cut injuries on her head and arm; both are superficial and not serious. Treatment has been given, and she is ready to be discharged,' he added.
The Kallambella Police have registered a case and are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal explosion.
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