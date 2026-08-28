/Karnataka minister B Nagendra resigns over Valmiki scam row, targets BJP

Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister B. Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the Cabinet amid the controversy over alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, saying he did not want the issue to embarrass the Congress party or its leadership.
Speaking at a joint press conference at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Nagendra became emotional as he maintained that he was innocent and had been unfairly targeted by the Opposition. He said he was submitting his resignation to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar even though the Chief Minister had told him that he was innocent and did not need to step down.
“Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has told me that I am innocent at all levels. But, on my own, and to ensure that the party is not embarrassed because of me, I am submitting my resignation letter to the Chief Minister,” Nagendra said.
Nagendra thanked media representatives who he said had supported him and accused the BJP and other Opposition parties of disrupting the Assembly session instead of allowing a discussion on key issues facing Karnataka.
He alleged that the Opposition was attempting to bring “Manusmriti” into practice, arguing that the country was governed by the Constitution and the principles of B.R. Ambedkar.
“This is not the age of the Shastras. This is the age of the Constitution and Babasaheb Ambedkar,” Nagendra said.
Referring to the Ramayana, he cited the episode of Shambuka and said discrimination against marginalised communities could not be allowed in the present era because their rights are protected by the Constitution.
Nagendra alleged that the BJP believed Dalits, Adivasis, women, Shudras and minorities should not be allowed to live independently or hold positions of power. He also accused the Opposition of demanding his resignation without allowing a proper debate in the Assembly.
He claimed that disruptions had prevented discussion on several issues, including drought, the Cauvery dispute, the KPSC recruitment controversy and the Kasturirangan report.
Nagendra also criticised the BJP's proposed padayatra, alleging that the Opposition had no substantive agenda and was attempting to portray the Valmiki Corporation controversy as a scam despite his claim that he had no involvement in the alleged irregularities.
Defending himself against the allegations, Nagendra said several investigations had already been conducted and that he had offered to resign in 2024 to protect the party's interests.
“I have said this many times. Even in 2024, I offered my resignation so that the party would not be embarrassed. After that, all kinds of investigations were conducted. The BJP ridicules the CID and SIT, but we are proud of our SIT. They have done their job correctly,” he said.
Nagendra said he had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and spent three months in jail before being released on bail. He also alleged that his name appeared in the second chargesheet but not the first.
“Have I signed anywhere? Have I issued any order? Have you recovered even one rupee from me?” he asked.
He further questioned why Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should not resign, pointing out that Union Bank of India comes under the Union Finance Ministry.
“Why am I being targeted? Is it because I am a Dalit or an Adivasi?” he asked.
Nagendra alleged that the action against him reflected a discriminatory mindset and said Dalits and Adivasis could no longer remain silent.
During the press conference, he said attempts were being made to turn allegations he described as false into accepted fact.
“I am innocent. By telling lies, you want to make them the truth. I will challenge you. This is my challenge,” he said.
Nagendra said he respected the Constitution and the constitutional process, noting that the Governor had administered his oath of office.
He also questioned the Governor's decision to grant sanction for prosecution against him while, he alleged, not acting on a similar request concerning Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, which he claimed had been pending for years.
“Is this justice? Is there one rule for me and another for others?” he asked.
Nagendra said he would take his case to the people and appeal to the Congress high command, reiterating that he had no role in the alleged scam and had been targeted because he was a minister in the Congress government.
He said he would continue to explain his position to people across the 15 Assembly constituencies where the Scheduled Tribe community has a significant presence.
Nagendra also accused the BJP of repeatedly coming to power through “backdoors” and said the people of Karnataka would not allow it to return to power through such means.
“I am just Nagendra. I am bowing down to the Constitution. I am resigning because I do not want the high command to face embarrassment because of me. I do not want the development works of the Chief Minister to be affected,” he said.
Referring to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nagendra said the senior Congress leader from Karnataka should not be placed in an embarrassing position because of the controversy.
He maintained that his resignation was a personal decision taken in the interest of the party and said he would continue to fight the allegations against him.
The resignation comes amid an ongoing political and legal controversy over alleged irregularities involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. The BJP has been demanding Nagendra's resignation and has stepped up its protests over the issue.
(With IANS inputs)
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