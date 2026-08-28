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  • /Karnataka minister B Nagendra resigns over Valmiki scam row, targets BJP

Karnataka minister B Nagendra resigns over Valmiki scam row, targets BJP

Nagendra thanked media representatives who he said had supported him and accused the BJP and other Opposition parties of disrupting the Assembly session instead of allowing a discussion on key issues facing Karnataka.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 07:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
Karnataka minister B Nagendra resigns over Valmiki scam row, targets BJP
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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