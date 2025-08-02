Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2940195https://zeenews.india.com/india/karnataka-minister-k-j-george-clarifies-it-interaction-as-routine-denies-link-to-smart-meter-project-2940195.html
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA ENERGY MINISTER

Karnataka Minister K J George Clarifies IT Interaction As Routine, Denies Link To Smart Meter Project

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George stated that his recent interaction with the Income Tax Department was a routine check of company tax filings.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 07:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karnataka Minister K J George Clarifies IT Interaction As Routine, Denies Link To Smart Meter ProjectKarnataka Energy Minister K J George (PHOTO: IANS)

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Friday said the recent interaction with the Income Tax Department was a routine regulatory exercise and had no connection with the state’s smart meter initiative or any project under the Energy Department.

In a post on social media platform X, George refuted reports linking the IT searches to government contracts and clarified that the exercise was related only to the verification of income tax filings of companies associated with him.

George said that the interaction with the Income Tax Department was "a routine regulatory exercise solely about the verification of our companies’ income tax filings." He added, "There is no connection whatsoever to any government project or department, including the Smart Meter program or the Energy Department."

The minister's social media post comes in the wake of reports following Income Tax searches at the Embassy GolfLinks Business Park in Bengaluru earlier this week. Some reports had linked the searches to alleged irregularities in the smart metering project.

George said all teams concerned had extended full cooperation during the process and reiterated their commitment to transparency and legal compliance.

He further stated that no entity associated with the Energy Department was under any form of scrutiny. "The smart metering project in Karnataka is being implemented with complete transparency, due diligence, and adherence to all regulatory norms," he added.

The government of Karnataka's smart meter initiative, launched to curb power losses and improve billing efficiency, has been a key part of the government’s push toward a digitally enabled and accountable power sector.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK