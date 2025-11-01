Karnataka Minister KJ George Debunks Environmental Myths; Calls SPSP Key To Energy Security

Karnataka Energy Minister K.J. George strongly defended the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project, saying the government was committed to it as a significant step toward sustainable energy security for the state. He called upon the public to ignore "misinformation" about the SPSP and support the crucial role it plays in complementing renewable energy sources.

Dispelling Myths: No New Reservoirs or Environmental Harm

Speaking at the inauguration of a 7.3-MW solar power plant in Hoskote Taluk, Minister George sought to assuage the growing unease over the environmental impact of SPSP. He explained that the project would use only available infrastructure so that there was little ecological imprint:

Existing infrastructure: "The Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project will not harm the environment. It will use the existing two reservoirs-no new reservoirs or additional land is required," George said.

Water Usage: The Minister dispelled fears relating to affecting the river's flow by stating that the project would use only 0.37 TMC of water, which will be continuously recycled in the pumping process. "The natural flow of the Sharavathi River will remain unchanged," he said.

Land Use: Any requirement of forest land will be offset through afforestation, while private land, if acquired, will be compensated suitably.

George branded claims about seawater entering the river, or the biodiversity being affected, as "completely unfounded."

Pumped Storage: The Sustainable Answer To Energy Storage

Minister George explained that pumped storage will be required for grid stability as Karnataka increases its solar and wind energy production capacity.

While appreciating the usefulness of battery storage, he notes it is expensive and exposes the environment to long-term risks. On the contrary, pumped storage presents a cleaner and greener alternative that:

Stabilise the power grid.

Reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Make renewable energy reliable for households and industries.

The project is being developed by the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited using advanced, environmentally safe methods that align with the state’s renewable energy roadmap. Call for Pragmatic Public Support George appealed directly to citizens and environmental activists alike for a fact-based evaluation of the project’s merits. "Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project represents the commitment of Karnataka to clean energy and long-term sustainability. I appeal to everyone to understand its merits and cooperate with the state in its quest to become energy self-sufficient," he concluded.

