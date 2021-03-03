Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi caught in sex tape scandal quits

BENGALURU: Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was caught in a sex tape scandal, resigned on Wednesday. According to reports, Jarkiholi has sent his resignation to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The sex tape scandal has come as a major jolt to the BJP ahead of crucial assembly elections in fours states, including Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that an alleged sex tape had surfaced online showing the Karnataka minister in a compromising position with a woman, causing a big embarrassment to the BS Yediyurappa government in the southern state.

The minister in question, Ramesh Jarkiholi, called it a “fake video” and denied any involvement in it.

The ruling BJP, which does not want to harm its poll prospects, had reportedly directed the Karnataka BJP state leaders to ‘convince’ Jarakiholi to resign from his post till a probe report comes in the matter.

The alleged sex tape was released by a few news channels in which Jarakiholi was seen in a compromising position with a woman. “We have seen treachery, vendetta, honeytrap, blackmailing as the motive behind such videos. The truth will come out after an investigation: Karnataka Dy CM CN Ashwath Narayan had said on Ramesh Jarkiholi's alleged involvement in the sex tape case.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister B Bommai said, “An inquiry is being conducted as per law. Our Party will take a decision on taking action against him soon.’’

A senior Delhi BJP leader was quoted as saying by IANS that it is truly embarrassing to face such a scenario during such an hour. "He will be convinced to resign. This is not the first time that anyone who was caught on such tapes, they have been forced to quit or they have quit on their own," he said.

Some time ago, even one Karnataka BJP leader, caught on videotape in a compromising position with a man, now he has got a ministry also.

"Therefore, it is certain that Ramesh Jarkiholi will have to quit now and wait for his turn to make a comeback," he said.

Meanwhile, seizing the opportunity, the Opposition Congress party had launched a sit-in protest in Bengaluru demanding Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa to sack Jarkiholi with immediate effect.

