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NewsIndiaKarnataka minister resigns days after joining DK Shivakumar's cabinet; clarifies he is still in Congress party
RAMALINGA REDDY

Karnataka minister resigns days after joining DK Shivakumar's cabinet; clarifies he is still in Congress party

Ramalinga Reddy clarified that his decision was limited to his ministerial role and not his party membership, asserting that he has "not resigned" from the party.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 10:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Karnataka minister resigns days after joining DK Shivakumar's cabinet; clarifies he is still in Congress party (Image Credit: ANI)

Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Friday resigned as Karnataka minister, just two days after taking oath and being inducted into DK Shivakumar's cabinet in the state. 

Reddy also asserted that he "continues to remain in the Congress party" after more than five decades of association.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy clarified that his decision was limited to his ministerial role and not his party membership, asserting that he has "not resigned" from the party.

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"I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party," Reddy said while showing his resignation letter to the media.

He further recalled his earlier ministerial stints under previous Congress governments, stating, "I have served as a minister in the cabinets of former Chief Ministers M Veerappa Moily and SM Krishna, among others."

Reddy further said that he had never lobbied for a ministerial role. "I have never asked anyone to give me a ministerial position," he said.

This follows the allocation of portfolios to newly sworn-in Ministers of the DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka Cabinet late on Thursday.

According to the portfolio distribution notified by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, senior minister and eight-time legislator Ramalinga Reddy was given the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio.

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