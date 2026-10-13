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Karnataka mulls SC appeal against HC verdict striking down SC/ST quota hike law

He added that the government would also examine the issue of internal reservation, which was provided on the same basis.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 01:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
Karnataka mulls SC appeal against HC verdict striking down SC/ST quota hike law

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