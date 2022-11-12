Karnataka PGCET 2022: Admit card RELEASED at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Direct link to download here

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 admit card today, November 12. Candidates registered for the PGCET 2022 exam can download their hall ticket from the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using their login ID/registration number and date of birth. Karnataka conducts the PGCET examination for candidates seeking admission to MCA, MBA and MTech programmes in state’s colleges.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website

Click on the designated Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card link

On the next window, insert credentials including date of birth, registration number

Submit and download KEA PGCET 2022 admit card

The admit card for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 is accessible on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Using their login information, applicants can download their Karnataka PGCET 2022 admission card. For applicants seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programmes in state colleges, KEA will hold the Karnataka PGCET in 2022. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam is scheduled for November 19 and 20.