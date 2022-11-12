Karnataka PGCET 2022: Admit card RELEASED at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Direct link to download here
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit card is released, scroll down for the dircet link to download. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam admit card will let a candidate know the roll number, exam centre details, exam guidelines and exam day timings.
Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 admit card today, November 12. Candidates registered for the PGCET 2022 exam can download their hall ticket from the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using their login ID/registration number and date of birth. Karnataka conducts the PGCET examination for candidates seeking admission to MCA, MBA and MTech programmes in state’s colleges.
Direct link to download admit card
Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download
- Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website
- Click on the designated Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card link
- On the next window, insert credentials including date of birth, registration number
- Submit and download KEA PGCET 2022 admit card
The admit card for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 is accessible on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Using their login information, applicants can download their Karnataka PGCET 2022 admission card. For applicants seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programmes in state colleges, KEA will hold the Karnataka PGCET in 2022. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam is scheduled for November 19 and 20.
