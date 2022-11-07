Karnataka PGCET 2022: Admit card to be RELEASED TODAY at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Here’s how to download

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) will be released today, November 7. The admit card for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 will be made accessible on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Using their login information, applicants can download their Karnataka PGCET 2022 admission card. For applicants seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programs in state colleges, KEA will hold the Karnataka PGCET in 2022. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam is scheduled for November 19 and 20, but the PGCET 2022 admit card will not be released until tomorrow.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website

Click on the designated Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card link

On the next window, insert credentials including date of birth, registration number

Submit and download KEA PGCET 2022 admit card

