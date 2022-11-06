topStoriesenglish
Karnataka PGCET 2022: Admit card to be RELEASED TOMORROW at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Steps to download here

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam admit card will let a candidate know the roll number, exam centre details, exam guidelines and exam day timings. Credentials including registration number, dates of birth will be required to access the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The admit card for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) will be released tomorrow, November 7. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card will be available on the cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates can download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card using their log in credentials. KEA will hold the Karnataka PGCET 2022 for candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME and MTech programmes in state’s colleges. While the PGCET 2022 admit card will be issued tomorrow, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam date is November 19 and 20.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website
Click on the designated Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card link
On the next window, insert credentials including date of birth, registration number
Submit and download KEA PGCET 2022 admit card

The admit card will have the examination centre along with other details regarding the exams. Candidates appearing for the exam should remember to carry the hall tickets along with them as no examinee will be allowed to enter the examination centre without the admit card. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam admit card will let a candidate know the roll number, exam centre details, exam guidelines and exam day timings. Credentials including registration number, dates of birth will be required to access the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card. 

