Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key RELEASED at kea.kar.nic.in, raise objections till Dec 4- Direct link to download here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET 2022 Answer key has been released on the official website. The PGCET answer key for the MBA, MCA, and MTech entrance exams has been made available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA. Candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes took the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam on November 19 and 20, 2022. The same's provisional answer key has now been made available. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer key should be understood to be tentative. Up until December 4, 2022, KEA has permitted candidates to voice their concerns and complaints. The final answer key will be developed by KEA once candidates have voiced their concerns and will be made available along with the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results. the 19th and 20th of November, 2022, saw the PGCET 2022 Exam.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in

Under the ‘Admissions’ tab, click on the link for PGCET – MBA, MCA and MTech

A new page will open, click on the link for PGCET 2022 answer key

Enter your PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth to log in

Your PGCET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

The MTech exam took place on November 19, 2022, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, while the MCA and MBA exams took place on November 20, 2022, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.