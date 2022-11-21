topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA PGCET 2022

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer key to be RELEASED SOON at kea.kar.nic.in- Steps to download here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Candidates will have the opportunity to object to the provisional answer key if they discover any errors in it, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer key to be RELEASED SOON at kea.kar.nic.in- Steps to download here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka PGCET 2022 provisional answer key soon. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key will be available for download on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key can be downloaded without a login or password. According to past years' patterns, the PGCET provisional answer key is released by the authorities 10–15 days after the exam. The Karnataka PGCET exam was held on November 13 and 14 of last year, and the answer key was made public on November 26, or 10 days following the test. Additionally, there is a chance that the authorities would continue the current pattern this year and announce the Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key on November 29 or 30.

Karnataka PGCET answer key 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on the link “Provisional Answer key 2022”.
  • Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the Karnataka PGCET answer key pdf.
  • Save the answer key PDF for future reference and to calculate probable scores.

There will be two phases of the answer key release. Candidates will have the opportunity to object to the provisional answer key if they discover any errors in it. The authorities will publish the Karnataka PGCET final answer key after reviewing all complaints. Along with the PGCET 2022 results, the final Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key will be made public. Karnataka PGCET 2022 was administered by the authorities on November 19.

Live Tv

Karnataka PGCET 2022karnataka pgcet answer key 2022pgcet answer key 2022PGCET 2022kea pgcetKEApgcet 2022 exam date karnatakakarnataka pgcet 2022 exam datepgcet 2022 exam datepgcet results 2022pgcet 2022 resultskea pgcet 2022karnataka pgcet hall ticketpgcet hall ticket 2022 karnatakakarnataka pgcet 2022 syllabuspgcet hall ticket download 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!