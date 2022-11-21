Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer key to be RELEASED SOON at kea.kar.nic.in- Steps to download here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka PGCET 2022 provisional answer key soon. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key will be available for download on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key can be downloaded without a login or password. According to past years' patterns, the PGCET provisional answer key is released by the authorities 10–15 days after the exam. The Karnataka PGCET exam was held on November 13 and 14 of last year, and the answer key was made public on November 26, or 10 days following the test. Additionally, there is a chance that the authorities would continue the current pattern this year and announce the Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key on November 29 or 30.

Karnataka PGCET answer key 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the link “Provisional Answer key 2022”.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Karnataka PGCET answer key pdf.

Save the answer key PDF for future reference and to calculate probable scores.

There will be two phases of the answer key release. Candidates will have the opportunity to object to the provisional answer key if they discover any errors in it. The authorities will publish the Karnataka PGCET final answer key after reviewing all complaints. Along with the PGCET 2022 results, the final Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key will be made public. Karnataka PGCET 2022 was administered by the authorities on November 19.