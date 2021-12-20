हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka PGCET 2021

Karnataka PGCET result declared on kea.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

Candidates can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka PGCET result declared on kea.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued Karnataka PGCET result on its official website. The Karnataka PGCET examination was held from November 11 to November 14. 

Candidates who took the exam can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka PGCET result: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2. Click on PGCET 2021 result link

Step 3. Enter the PGCET number and required details 

Step 4. Download the PGCET rank card and take a print out for future reference

Karnataka PGCET result direct link here

The Karnataka PGCET exam is held for individuals seeking admission to M.E./M.Tech, M.Arch, MBA and MCA courses in Karnataka government colleges.
Additionally, the candidates need to note that the schedule for verification of documents will be hosted in due course on the KEA Website, and those who fail to produce the required documents will not be eligible for admission to the PG courses.

