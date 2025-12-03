Karnataka Political Tussle: DK Shivakumar Flies To Delhi, Siddaramaiah Says 'Let Him Go'

Amid speculation over the Chief Ministerial post in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar flew to Delhi on Wednesday, triggering fresh political chatter. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, clarified that he would travel to the national capital only if summoned by the Congress high command.

"Let him go. I will go only if I receive a call. I have not received a call so far," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi added to the speculation, suggesting that the internal tussle over the CM post could continue for an extended period. "I said it could be thirty months, or it could be three years," he told reporters in Mangaluru.

The political tension was visible when senior Congress leader KC Venugopal arrived at Mangaluru Airport, with party workers chanting slogans alternately supporting Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, reflecting the ongoing internal dynamics. Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara, however, downplayed the issue, saying that any minor differences had already been resolved. "I don’t want to comment unnecessarily. It's all over now. Whatever little difference was there, if it was there, has been resolved," he said.

Although Shivakumar described his Delhi trip as attendance at a private marriage function, political observers believe it could include meetings with top Congress leaders to discuss Karnataka’s political developments. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I am going to Delhi for a private marriage function. On December 14, we will be going to Ramlila Maidan, where a very big program has been organised. From Karnataka, we need at least 300 people to visit Delhi. I have asked all the District ministers and MLAs to monitor that and take all the party cadres to the vote chori program. I am going there to see the arrangements, and I will come back tomorrow morning for a cabinet meeting. I will just attend the marriage and 2-3 small meetings, and I will come back."

When asked about supporters chanting his name in front of KC Venugopal, Shivakumar described it as normal political enthusiasm. "Some people chant Modi-Modi, others chant DK-DK, others chant Rahul-Rahul, and others chant Siddu-Siddu. There is nothing wrong with it. People just show their love and affection, and we need to take it in a sporty way," he said.

In previous instances, Shivakumar has held significant discussions with senior Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge, at the airport itself. Observers suggest that this visit is likely linked to ongoing political manoeuvring within the state.

(With ANI inputs)