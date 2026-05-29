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NewsIndiaKarnataka: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, 4 Deputy CM's likely as DK Shivakumar set to take charge
KARNATAKA POLITICS

Karnataka: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, 4 Deputy CM's likely as DK Shivakumar set to take charge

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Siddaramaiah. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 08:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Karnataka: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, 4 Deputy CM's likely as DK Shivakumar set to take chargeCredit: File Photo/IANS

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted the resignation of Siddaramaiah, who stepped down as Chief Minister of the state on Thursday. 

(this is a developing story) 

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