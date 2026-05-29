NewsIndiaKarnataka: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, 4 Deputy CM's likely as DK Shivakumar set to take charge
Karnataka: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, 4 Deputy CM's likely as DK Shivakumar set to take charge
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Siddaramaiah.
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