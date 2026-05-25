Karnataka politics heating up? Congress high command summons CM Siddaramaiah to Delhi - what's brewing

Karnataka politics: The Congress high command has reportedly summoned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to New Delhi. The party's central leadership had previously indicated it would turn its attention towards Karnataka once government formation in Kerala was finalised. With intense speculation building over a potential cabinet expansion and leadership change in the state, the summons has triggered a political buzz within the state unit.

Also Read: Big Twist in Karnataka Politics: Siddaramaiah Not Retiring Yet? Big Signal From CM As DKS’s Leadership Wait May Extend

What's on the agenda?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Citing sources, IANS reported that Siddaramaiah has been asked to visit Delhi on May 26 (Tuesday). This also comes amid speculations over the Karnataka Congress leadership and the proposed cabinet reshuffle. However, the meeting is officially said to be related to discussions on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Political circles are abuzz with speculations that issues related to cabinet reshuffle, power-sharing arrangements, and the selection of candidates for the Legislative Council elections may come up for discussion in the high-level meeting.

DK Shivakumar on report

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said he was unaware of reports that the Congress leadership had called Siddaramaiah to Delhi.

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “I have just come out of a meeting. I do not have any information regarding this matter.”

When asked whether the Chief Minister had been summoned in connection with the Rajya Sabha elections or a possible leadership change, Shivakumar replied, “I do not know.”

Power tussle in Karnataka?

The Delhi meeting has reportedly intensified speculation within the Congress party over internal power dynamics and the cabinet reshuffle.

Earlier, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) In-charge and the party's National General Secretary, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, has alleged that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was trying to create differences between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar for his own political interests.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara dismissed speculation over the alleged leadership tussle in the ruling Congress and asserted that any decision regarding the Chief Minister’s post would be taken only by the party high command.

On the other hand, Shivakumar, who is perceived as a contender for the CM's post, had said that while God shows people the path, it is their responsibility to achieve their goals through dedication and hard work.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's BIG statement on two-language policy, says 'Not against Hindi'