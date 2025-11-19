Karnataka Politics Heats Up: As 2.5-Year CM Post-Sharing Deadline Looms, DKS Signals Exit As State Congress Chief

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar injected fresh intrigue into Karnataka’s political corridors on Wednesday, hinting he may step down from the post of the party’s state unit president. The 2.5-year power-sharing deal for Karnataka’s chief ministership between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar nears its deadline.

Speaking at a party event in Bengaluru, he said, “I cannot hold the post permanently... it has already been five-and-a-half years and in March it will be six.”

Despite the suggestion of stepping aside, Shivakumar told his supporters, many of whom had vigorously pushed the party earlier this year to replace Siddaramaiah with him, that he would continue playing a central role in Karnataka’s Congress leadership. “Don’t worry... I will be in the front line,” he said.

Elaborating on his tenure, he highlighting his developmental focus. “Will I remain president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee is a different matter…. But in my tenure, I want 100 Congress offices opened in the state. I wanted to relinquish this responsibility when I took over as deputy chief minister, but Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge asked me to continue. So, I did my duty,” he said.

After the event, Shivakumar told reporters that he aimed to set an example for leaders across the party. “No one can be permanent,” he said, as slogans from supporters calling for him to become the next chief minister echoed in the background.

His statements carry weight in light of the longstanding power-sharing understanding with Siddaramaiah. Following the Congress’ 2023 election victory, in which Shivakumar played a key role, both leaders had contested the chief minister’s post. Siddaramaiah’s camp referenced the party’s “one man, one post” rule, which would have technically disqualified Shivakumar, who was appointed Karnataka Congress president in May 2020.

After days of intense negotiation, Siddaramaiah assumed the chief minister’s role, enjoying support from marginalised communities, minorities and a majority of MLAs. DKS accepted a dual arrangement: deputy chief minister and continued state party chief.

Behind the scenes, a power-sharing formula reportedly emerged, which would see Siddaramaiah step aside after 2.5 years.

In June 2025, Shivakumar’s camp made pointed references to this supposed agreement, coinciding with the approaching deadline of the power-sharing formula. The party responded by bringing in troubleshooter Randeep Surjewala, who had brokered the original settlement, to smooth over tensions once again.

Despite public statements urging patience, Shivakumar’s camp also signalled that they would continue pressing for a leadership change in Karnataka.

Analysts say that if Shivakumar were to step down as state unit president now, with the 2.5-year timeline imminent, it could weaken his position in the debate over the chief minister’s post.

He has also commented on the ambitions of party MLAs. On Tuesday, he said, “Those who work hard will have aspirations. Can we say it is wrong?”

When asked about the timing of leadership changes, he even joked, “Consult an astrologer...”

The June-July standoff between the two Congress leaders ended on a friendly note, with both men appearing together in Mysuru, holding hands and high-fiving. Siddaramaiah had told supporters, “Our government will last for five years... like a rock.”

DKS, meanwhile, grinned, leaving the political chessboard poised for the upcoming 2.5-year transition point.