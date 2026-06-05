Karnataka cabinet rift: Who is Ramalinga Reddy and why his resignation traumatises the Shivakumar govt | EXPLAINED

Just two days after the cabinet was formed, senior Congress leader and new minister Ramalinga Reddy resigned from the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar-led cabinet. This came after he was given the Water Resources portfolio instead of what he wanted—Bengaluru Development.

This sudden move from a respected politician has caused quite a stir. It shows right away how problems are arising over job roles among the thirteen newly added ministers.

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Who's Ramalinga Reddy?

He's been around for ages—one of the oldest and most trusted figures in Southern Indian politics, particularly in Karnataka. With nearly four decades under his belt, Reddy knows the ropes better than most. He recently won his MLA seat for the eighth time, showing just how well-loved he is by voters there.

What sets Reddy apart is his commitment. Unlike some in politics nowadays, he hits the office early and doesn't leave till everything is settled for the people asking for help. No pointless delays, no unnecessary drama—just getting the job done. And folks in Bengaluru can attest to his vast understanding of the city's needs.

The political crisis kicked off late Thursday when everyone figured out the job allocations. People in the know say Ramalinga Reddy wanted the Bengaluru Development portfolio really bad—he thought it lined up perfectly with his background in city admin.

Reportedly, Reddy asked for this role right after the Congress won in 2023. He'd even accepted a temporary no to that request, trusting a promise he'd get it later on. Yet, when Krishna Byre Gowda got the Bengaluru gig instead, Reddy lost it. He walked out of the meeting and wouldn’t calm down when they tried to make up for it with the Water Resources job. So, he quit.

This whole situation shows that bigger issues are stirring in the team. Rumor has it that others aren’t happy either. Take Satish Jarkiholi for instance; he got Excise, but he insists on keeping PWD. Yikes.

Behind the scenes, here's how some roles shook out:

Priyank Kharge's in a double-whammy spot with Home and IT/BT.

Dr. G. Parameshwara? Moved from Home to Revenue, Sports, and Youth Empowerment.

K.J. George and M.B. Patil stuck with Energy and Industries.

As Ramalinga Reddy stands firm on his resignation, party high-command figures are scrambling to contain the fallout, knowing that losing a leader of his stature could severely destabilize the party's urban stronghold.

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